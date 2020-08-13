Argentine Province Interested in Producing Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego is interested in producing a Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Gustavo Melella said.

"The provincial government has contacted [Russian Direct Investment Fund] RDIF, the ChemRar group and the Russian Embassy to Argentina to voice our interest in being part of the program for the production and promotion of their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine," Melella wrote on Twitter.

"We believe that cooperation between countries is necessary to eradicate this pandemic. This vaccine, presented by Russia, is a double-dose scheme that will create long-term immunity, which is very much awaited by citizens," he said.

Russia's Health Ministry on Tuesday registered the world's first vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19.