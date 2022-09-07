UrduPoint.com

Argentine Radio Launches Program About Russian Culture, Science

Published September 07, 2022

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) A program about Russian culture and science called "Russia in Spanish" was launched on Argentine radio.

The program will be broadcast on Radio Rebelde AM740 under the leadership of Silvana Yarmolyuk, the chairman of the coordinating council of organizations of Russian compatriots, and Argentine journalist Nestor Piccone.

The first broadcast of the program took place on Tuesday.

"In September, the program will go live several times a week, and from October, as expected, every day," Yarmolyuk told Sputnik.

Russian scientists and artists, as well as university graduates, compatriots from Argentina and other Latin American countries will participate in the program, Yarmolyuk noted, adding that there will also be a segment with five minutes of the Russian language.

