Argentine Scientists Reaffirm Russian Sputnik V Vaccine's Safety In New Report

Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

Argentine Scientists Reaffirm Russian Sputnik V Vaccine's Safety in New Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) A new study by Argentine scientists has reaffirmed the safety of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, according to data published by Argentina's health ministry.

The amount of severe adverse reactions requiring hospitalization after use of Sputnik V is below 1% (0.65 per 100,000 doses), which is comparable to AstraZeneca (0.38), Sinopharm (0.12) and Moderna (0).

"From the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign (in January) until August 31, 2021, there have been 52,649 reaction cases, out of 43.5 million total vaccine shots," the study said.

In April, the Ministry of Health of Argentina published a study according to which Sputnik V demonstrates greater immune protection than other vaccines used in the country ” the lowest number of coronavirus cases was revealed after the first shot.

In July, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which promotes Sputnik V abroad, also reported that a study by the Argentine Ministry of Health confirmed the safety of the vaccine. Moreover, the Argentine National University of Cordoba conducted a study which showed that Sputnik V is more effective against the Delta variant than the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm drugs.

Sputnik V has been approved in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world's population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in number of approvals received by government regulators. Vaccine efficacy was 97.6% based on the analysis of data on 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, the RDIF and developer Gamaleya Research Center said in early October.

