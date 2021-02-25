UrduPoint.com
Argentine To Continue Talks With IMF On New Loan Package In Mid-March - Spokesperson

Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman is set to visit Washington in mid-March to continue talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new loan package, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman is set to visit Washington in mid-March to continue talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new loan package, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"Minister Guzman and his team have indicated that they would be traveling to Washington in mid-March," Rice said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson pointed out that the IMF discussions with Argentina continue to be very active and constructive as the Argentine authorities work to lay out their economic plan that could be supportive by the IMF program.

Rice also said the IMF and Argentina have not yet established a specific date for the next formal staff mission to Buenos Aires but are expected to do so soon.

