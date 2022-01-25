UrduPoint.com

Argentine To Submit Studies On Sputnik V To WHO To Promote Vaccine Approval - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Argentine to Submit Studies on Sputnik V to WHO to Promote Vaccine Approval - Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Argentine Health Ministry will submit studies on the effectiveness of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to promote the approval of the vaccine, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said.

"We had a bilateral meeting with the head of the WHO, where we, like at other meetings, updated the situation. The WHO and Russia want to move forward on the issue of approval for emergency use and inclusion of Sputnik V and Cansino in the list of approved vaccines. This is a long process, which requires documentation and visits," she told radio La Red.

"We were told that with regards to the Cansino vaccine, they had already made a trip to the factories and the situation was being assessed, they had the intention to make a decision in the coming weeks.

As for Sputnik V, they were waiting to receive in the latest documentation, to evaluate it and visit (factories)," the minister added.

She also said that the WHO had asked Argentina to share all the information it had on the effectiveness of Sputnik V and Cansino, as well as on the use of the Sinopharm vaccine for children.

"The WHO technical team needs real-life information on efficacy, which will be important to make a decision. We will forward this information as soon as possible so that it becomes part of the decision," Vizzotti said.

Scientists in Argentina, one of the first countries to receive Sputnik V, are conducting a large number of studies on the effectiveness of the vaccine.

