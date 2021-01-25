Argentine Vice President Kirchner Says Got Vaccinated With Sputnik V

UrduPoint.com
Mon 25th January 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner said on Sunday that she received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

"Getting Sputnik V vaccine at Hospital Peron in Avellaneda. By doing so, I am taking care not only of myself, but also of others. Thanks to all health care workers for the incredible efforts they make during the pandemic," Kirchner said on Twitter.

On January 21, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez received the first dose of the Russian coronavirus vaccine.

Argentina started its mass vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in late December.

Sputnik V was registered by the Russian government on August 11. The medication is built on a human adenoviral vector platform. The latest interim clinical results in mid-December established its efficacy at 91.4 percent.

The final phase of clinical studies for the vaccine is still underway, however, it has already been registered by such countries as Algeria, Argentina, Belarus, Bolivia, Palestine, Paraguay, Serbia and Venezuela.

