Argentinean Faces 15-Year Term for Boarding Ferry After Escaping From Quarantine - Reports

BIENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) An Argentinian citizen, who escaped from quarantine after returning from Europe and boarded a ferry with 400 passengers, could face up to 15 years in prison, media reported on Friday.

The 22-year-old man escaped from quarantine in a hospital in Uruguay after returning from a trip to the Netherlands, Argentina's TN broadcaster reported, citing sources. He boarded the ferry to Argentina as part of a program to repatriate Argentine citizens due to the closure of borders between the countries in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All 400 passengers of the ferry were placed under quarantine upon arrival to the country.

According to the media, if the man tests positive for the coronavirus disease, he could be sentenced for 3-15 years for spreading contagious disease among people.

Argentina has confirmed 128 cases of the coronavirus disease and three fatalities from the virus. The number of COVID-19 cases in Uruguay stands at 94.