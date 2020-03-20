UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentinean Faces 15-Year Term For Boarding Ferry After Escaping From Quarantine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:32 PM

Argentinean Faces 15-Year Term for Boarding Ferry After Escaping From Quarantine - Reports

An Argentinian citizen, who escaped from quarantine after returning from Europe and boarded a ferry with 400 passengers, could face up to 15 years in prison, media reported on Friday

BIENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) An Argentinian citizen, who escaped from quarantine after returning from Europe and boarded a ferry with 400 passengers, could face up to 15 years in prison, media reported on Friday.

The 22-year-old man escaped from quarantine in a hospital in Uruguay after returning from a trip to the Netherlands, Argentina's TN broadcaster reported, citing sources. He boarded the ferry to Argentina as part of a program to repatriate Argentine citizens due to the closure of borders between the countries in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All 400 passengers of the ferry were placed under quarantine upon arrival to the country.

According to the media, if the man tests positive for the coronavirus disease, he could be sentenced for 3-15 years for spreading contagious disease among people.

Argentina has confirmed 128 cases of the coronavirus disease and three fatalities from the virus. The number of COVID-19 cases in Uruguay stands at 94.

Related Topics

Europe Man Argentina Netherlands Uruguay Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Enormous responsibility rests on mothers to protec ..

6 minutes ago

US Defense Secretary Esper Plans to Pay Visit to I ..

3 minutes ago

EU, ASEAN Call for Solidarity, Cooperation on COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Jordan Declares Curfew Starting Saturday as COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

JKNF shows concern over plight of Kashmiri prisone ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks details of facilities in q ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.