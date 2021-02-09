Argentinean Ministry to Create Working Group to Promote Projects With Russia - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Argentina's Economy Ministry plans to create a working group to analyze and promote joint projects with Russia, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

Feoktistov said he had earlier met with Argentinean Economy Minister Martin Guzman. The meeting was held on the initiative of the Argentinean side.

"The minister was interested in all the big projects that we have on the table, he promised to create a special working group that would study all these issues and promote them," the ambassador said.