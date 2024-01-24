Argentines Down Tools In Challenge To Budget-slashing Milei
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 11:25 PM
Argentine President Javier Milei faced the first major challenge to his budget-slashing policies Wednesday as workers downed tools en masse and took to the streets in protest
Thousands had gathered by midday in the heart of Buenos Aires for what is expected to be the biggest demonstration in years, called by the South American country's main union, the CGT, with some seven million members.
Protesters bore placards reading: "The homeland is not for sale" and "Eating is not a privilege" as they marched to the beat of drums and exploding firecrackers, and held aloft a giant puppet in the image of Milei.
Another poster proclaimed: "Today's retirees are yesterday's workers, stop robbing them!"
Milei took office in December after a campaign vowing to slash public spending.
Ten days after he came to power, the new president announced a set of sweeping reforms that lessened some worker protections, abolished a price ceiling on rent and lifted price controls on certain consumer goods.
Poverty levels in Latin America's third-biggest economy are at 40 percent and the country is battling annual inflation exceeding 200 percent after decades of financial mismanagement.
"People are angry... nobody can deny it," said CGT co-leader Hector Daer.
