Open Menu

Argentines Down Tools In Challenge To Budget-slashing Milei

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 11:25 PM

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei faced the first major challenge to his budget-slashing policies Wednesday as workers downed tools en masse and took to the streets in protest

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Argentine President Javier Milei faced the first major challenge to his budget-slashing policies Wednesday as workers downed tools en masse and took to the streets in protest.

Thousands had gathered by midday in the heart of Buenos Aires for what is expected to be the biggest demonstration in years, called by the South American country's main union, the CGT, with some seven million members.

Protesters bore placards reading: "The homeland is not for sale" and "Eating is not a privilege" as they marched to the beat of drums and exploding firecrackers, and held aloft a giant puppet in the image of Milei.

Another poster proclaimed: "Today's retirees are yesterday's workers, stop robbing them!"

Milei took office in December after a campaign vowing to slash public spending.

Ten days after he came to power, the new president announced a set of sweeping reforms that lessened some worker protections, abolished a price ceiling on rent and lifted price controls on certain consumer goods.

Poverty levels in Latin America's third-biggest economy are at 40 percent and the country is battling annual inflation exceeding 200 percent after decades of financial mismanagement.

"People are angry... nobody can deny it," said CGT co-leader Hector Daer.

Related Topics

Protest Rent Buenos Aires Sale Reading Price December Million

Recent Stories

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

1 hour ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

1 hour ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

2 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

2 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

2 hours ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

2 hours ago
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

2 hours ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

2 hours ago
 All citizens are equal before law regardless of th ..

All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Indian forces harassing people on security pretext ..

Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in ci ..

Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case

2 hours ago
 Women empowerment imperative for country's progres ..

Women empowerment imperative for country's progress, prosperity: President

2 hours ago

More Stories From World