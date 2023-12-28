Open Menu

Argentines Protest Milei's Economic Reforms

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Argentines protest Milei's economic reforms

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Thousands of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, clashing with police as they protested a decree of sweeping economic reform and deregulation published by President Javier Milei.

Marching at the behest of labor unions, the protesters demanded the courts intervene to invalidate the mega-decree they say would carve away at worker and consumer protections.

Congress is sitting in an extraordinary session this week, at the request of ultra-libertarian Milei -- in office since December 10 -- to consider the plan.

He sent a package of bills to give effect to his decree to parliament on Wednesday.

The decree would change or scrap more than 350 economic regulations in a country accustomed to heavy government intervention in the market.

Among others, it abolishes a price ceiling on rent, eliminates some worker protections and scraps laws shielding consumers from abusive price increases at a time annual inflation exceeds 160 percent and the poverty level has surpassed 40 percent.

A number of civic groups on Saturday filed a court motion to have the decree declared unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, protesters waved Argentine flags and placards reading: "The homeland is not for sale."

"We do not question the legitimacy of President Milei, but we want him to respect the division of powers. Workers need to defend their rights when there is an unconstitutionality," construction union leader Gerardo Martinez told reporters at the march.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Rent Buenos Aires Sale Reading Price March December Congress Market From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

2 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

12 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

12 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

12 hours ago
 Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

12 hours ago
Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

12 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

12 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

12 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

12 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

12 hours ago
 Protection of life & people property first respons ..

Protection of life & people property first responsibility of govt: Balochistan C ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World