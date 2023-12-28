Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Thousands of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, clashing with police as they protested a decree of sweeping economic reform and deregulation published by President Javier Milei.

Marching at the behest of labor unions, the protesters demanded the courts intervene to invalidate the mega-decree they say would carve away at worker and consumer protections.

Congress is sitting in an extraordinary session this week, at the request of ultra-libertarian Milei -- in office since December 10 -- to consider the plan.

He sent a package of bills to give effect to his decree to parliament on Wednesday.

The decree would change or scrap more than 350 economic regulations in a country accustomed to heavy government intervention in the market.

Among others, it abolishes a price ceiling on rent, eliminates some worker protections and scraps laws shielding consumers from abusive price increases at a time annual inflation exceeds 160 percent and the poverty level has surpassed 40 percent.

A number of civic groups on Saturday filed a court motion to have the decree declared unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, protesters waved Argentine flags and placards reading: "The homeland is not for sale."

"We do not question the legitimacy of President Milei, but we want him to respect the division of powers. Workers need to defend their rights when there is an unconstitutionality," construction union leader Gerardo Martinez told reporters at the march.