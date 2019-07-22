Argentine's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Rafael Grossi, may be appointed as the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a diplomatic source in Vienna told Sputnik on Monday

The IAEA Secretariat said in a statement earlier in the day that the organization's director general, Yukiya Amano, had passed away at the age of 72. He was expected to submit a notice of resignation on Monday.

"As of now, there is information about Rafael Grossi's candidacy," the source said.

Any IAEA member state can nominate its candidate.