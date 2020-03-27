UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Argentinian Authorities Seize Nearly 1,000 Cars From Drivers Violating COVID-19 Quarantine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:31 PM

Argentinian Authorities Seize Nearly 1,000 Cars From Drivers Violating COVID-19 Quarantine

Argentinian authorities have taken possession of some 1,000 cars in less than a week from drivers who were in violation of the quarantine imposed in the country to curb the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's Ministry of Security said in a statement

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Argentinian authorities have taken possession of some 1,000 cars in less than a week from drivers who were in violation of the quarantine imposed in the country to curb the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's Ministry of Security said in a statement.

"In various sites around the country, 206,716 cars were checked and 938 of them were seized," the statement read.

According to the authorities, since March 21, criminal proceedings for violating the mandatory quarantine have been initiated against 6,191 people throughout the country.

So far, Argentina has confirmed 502 coronavirus cases and eight related fatalities.

Related Topics

Argentina March Criminals From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

LHC allows bail to journalist Izhar ul Haq

16 minutes ago

Multan RPO for minimum gathering in Jumma prayer

8 minutes ago

New Zealand defense force reports 7 confirmed COVI ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus to hit tourism in Asia-Pacific: report ..

8 minutes ago

Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide ..

8 minutes ago

SAARC nations vow to jointly fight COVID-19, "Elec ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.