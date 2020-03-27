Argentinian Authorities Seize Nearly 1,000 Cars From Drivers Violating COVID-19 Quarantine

Argentinian authorities have taken possession of some 1,000 cars in less than a week from drivers who were in violation of the quarantine imposed in the country to curb the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's Ministry of Security said in a statement

"In various sites around the country, 206,716 cars were checked and 938 of them were seized," the statement read.

According to the authorities, since March 21, criminal proceedings for violating the mandatory quarantine have been initiated against 6,191 people throughout the country.

So far, Argentina has confirmed 502 coronavirus cases and eight related fatalities.