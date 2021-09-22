UrduPoint.com

Argentinian Defense Ministry Plans To Purchase Fighter Jets Worth Up To $664 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 02:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) The defense ministry of the Argentina announced on Tuesday its request for up to $664 million of budget money to purchase fighter jets next year.

"The defense ministry informs that it has requested a loan for up to $664 million within the scope of the budget for procurement of fighter jets for monitoring and controlling the air space," the ministry said in a statement.

There have been no data on what countries the jets might be imported from.

The ministry also stated that it did not make any decision regarding procurement of supersonic aircraft of any origin.

