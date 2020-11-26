Argentinian Embassy in Russia Half-Masts Flag to Commemorate Diego Maradona

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Argentina's embassy in Moscow lowered the flag on Thursday in memory of late legendary football player Diego Maradona, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Maradona died of a heart attack late on Wednesday at age 60.

There is an improvised "memorial" at the embassy gate made of a football and red carnations.

Between the fence bars, there are notes written in Spanish by the athlete's fans to thank him for his contribution to the development of football.

Argentina announced a three-day mourning. Messages of sorrow and condolences keep on pouring in from the highest political and athletic circles from around the world.

Maradona had a remarkable career both as a football player and a coach. In 1986, he led Argentina's national team to victory in the FIFA World Cup.