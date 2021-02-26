UrduPoint.com
Argentinian Government Announces That Russia's Sputnik V Will Be Produced In Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The Argentinian government announced on Friday that it will be manufacturing Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine following a deal signed between the representative of Moscow's Gamaleya Institute and Argentina's pharmaceutical company Laboratorios Richmond and India's Hetero Labs Limited, sources at the presidential office of Casa Rosada told Sputnik.

"A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Management Company of Russian Direct Investment Fund (the representative of Gamaleya) and my client (Laboratorios Richmond), for the purpose of facilitating cooperation between the parties in order to speedily acquire manufacturing of a vaccine against the virus named COVID-19, which is [to be] produced in the Republic of Argentina," the agreement, which was seen by Sputnik, reads.

