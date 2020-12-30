Argentinian Parliament Adopts Bill Legalizing Abortion

(@FahadShabbir)

The Argentinian parliament adopted on Wednesday the milestone bill legalizing abortion in a move that is seen as a major victory for abortion advocates in the Latin American nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The Argentinian parliament adopted on Wednesday the milestone bill legalizing abortion in a move that is seen as a major victory for abortion advocates in the Latin American nation.

"With 38 votes in favor, 29 against and one abstained the project for access to the voluntary interruption of pregnancy and post-abortion care was approved," the Senate said on Twitter.

Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez, who boosted this initiative, earlier said that around 38,000 women are hospitalized annually due to the poorly done abortions.

According to the president, the legalization of abortions will allow saving women's lives and their chances to have children in the future.

In Latin America, abortion is authorized only in Uruguay, Cuba, Guyana and Puerto Rico. In Mexico, the voluntary interruption of pregnancy is permitted only in the capital of the country.

Abortions are completely banned in Chile, Suriname, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic.