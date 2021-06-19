Argentinian Pharmaceutical Company Says Produced Almost 450,000 Doses of Sputnik V

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Argentinian pharmaceutical company Laboratorios Richmond has announced producing almost 450,000 doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, launched the production of Sputnik V in the Latin American country on June 4 via a video link.

"We have finished production of the first 448,625 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine," the company said in a statement.

The company is currently waiting for approval from the National Administration of Drugs, Foods and Medical Devices of Argentina (ANMAT) and Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Argentina became the first Latin American country both to authorize the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and to proceed to local production. In April, it announced its plans to produce 4-5 million doses of Russia's drug monthly and expects to bring yearly production to 500 million doses.