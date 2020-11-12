Argentinian President Self-Isolates After Contact With COVID-19-Positive Person

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez will be isolated in the presidential residence after being in contact with Secretary for Strategic Affairs for the President Gustavo Beliz, who has tested positive for COVID-19, the Argentinian government said.

"After having a close contact with a COVID-19 positive person, President of the nation, Alberto Fernandez has started the protocol of preventive and mandatory isolation and he will be self-isolated in the official residence in Olivos," the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Fernandez later confirmed on his Twitter account that his COVID-19 test was negative and he will maintain self-isolation to prevent the spread of infection.

Beliz, who had dinner with the Argentinian president, former Bolivian President Evo Morales and other Argentinian officials, was likely infected from a relative who felt the symptoms the same day.

Foreign Minister Felipe Sola, Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro, Culture Minister Tristan Bauer and Women, Gender and Diversity Minister Elizabeth Gomez Alcorta self-isolated as well.