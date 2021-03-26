UrduPoint.com
Argentinian President To Meet With Fellow MERCOSUR Leaders Online On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez is set to hold on Friday an online meeting with leaders of fellow Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) members Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, as well associated members Bolivia and Chile, as the trade bloc celebrates its 30th anniversary.

According to the country's foreign ministry, Argentinian Foreign Minister Felipe Sola will present the Statute of the MERCOSUR Citizenship at the event, while Fernandez, the pro tempore chair of the organization, will say opening remarks.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

The event will be broadcast live on YouTube.

MERCOSUR was founded in 1991 to promote a common space to generate commercial and investment opportunities through the integration of South American economies into the international market.

