Ariana Afghan Airlines Schedules Kabul-Delhi Flights Starting This Week

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to operate flights to India again, after they were suspended over the closure of Afghan air space to civil aviation, according to the official website of the company.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan last month, declared a temporary government.

According to the flight schedule published by the Ariana Afghan Airlines, the first flight from Kabul to Delhi is planned for September 9. The next are scheduled for September 13 and September 18. Tickets have already sold out, according to the website. Flights from the Afghan capital to Dubai and Ankara are also scheduled for next week.

However, the New Delhi airport did not confirm the information, saying that the flights have not yet been scheduled.

On August 16, the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority said the airspace of the war-torn country is open to military aircraft only and asked civilian planes to bypass it. Since then, only international military planes carrying out evacuation flights are entitled to fly from Kabul. The evacuation process was completed on August 31, according to the requirements of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia), whereupon the militants took full control of the international Kabul airport.