Ariana Afghan Airlines To Resume Flights From Kabul To Mazar-i-Sharif On Friday

Ariana Afghan Airlines to Resume Flights From Kabul to Mazar-i-Sharif on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Afghan national carrier Ariana said on Thursday it will resume commercial flights between Kabul and the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif starting September 3.

"Ariana Afghan Airlines proudly announces that its flights to Mazar-i-Sharif are resumed.

Kabul - Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul tomorrow, on Friday, and on September 12," the company said.

Al Jazeera broadcaster reported earlier on Thursday, citing the head of the Afghan civil aviation authority, that the country will resume domestic flights on Friday. They were suspended by the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) to assess the technical status of the Kabul airport used for the evacuation of foreign personnel.

