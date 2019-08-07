Ariane 5 Carrier Rocket With 2 Communications Satellites Lifts Off From Kourou Space Port

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Ariane 5, a European heavy-lift launch vehicle, carrying two communications satellites Intelsat-39 и EDRS-C, lifted off from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou on Tuesday.

The launch was livestreamed by the Arianespace company operating the space center.

The lift-off was initially planned for July 24 but was postponed after a Vega rocket launch failure last month.

The European Vega rocket has been lost shortly after lift-off, marking the first time in 15 launches that a Vega rocket has failed.