Ariane-5 Rocket Blasts Off From Guiana Space Center With 2 Telecom Satellites - Provider

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The launch of an Ariane-5 rocket carrying two telecommunications satellites, TIBA-1 of the Egyptian government and Inmarsat GX5, has been successful, according to Arianespace.

The Ariane-5 launch vehicle blasted off from the Guiana Space Center near Kourou, French Guiana, at 21:23 GMT on Tuesday. The liftoff was broadcast live on the website of the Arianespace launch service provider.

The Tuesday Ariane-5 launch had been delayed several times, mostly because of bad weather conditions. It is the fourth successful Ariane-5 launch this year.

The rocket is carrying two telecommunications satellites: TIBA-1 and Inmarsat GX5.

TIBA-1 was ordered by the Egyptian government and was developed by Thales Alenia Space and Airbus Defence and Space. It is Egypt's first government-owned telecommunications satellite and the fourth satellite to be launched by Arianespace for Egypt.

The second satellite, Inmarsat GX5, was created by Thales Alenia Space for global mobile satellite communications company Inmarsat. It is the fifth satellite of the Global Xpress (GX) satellite network. Inmarsat plans to launch two more GX satellites into orbit, in 2020 and 2021.