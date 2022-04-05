Arianespace, Blue Origin, ULA to Provide 83 Rockets for Kuiper Comsat Program - Amazon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Arianespace, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA) will construct and provide at least 83 rockets to launch thousands of mini-communications satellites for Project Kuiper, Amazon announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Amazon today announced agreements with Arianespace, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA) to provide heavy-lift launch services for Project Kuiper, Amazon's initiative to increase global broadband access using a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO)," the release said.

The contracts total up to 83 launches over a five-year period that would provide capacity for Amazon to deploy the majority of its 3,236-satellites in what amounts to be the largest commercial procurement of launch vehicles in history, the release said.

"(The) launches (are) planned to use Arianespace's Ariane 6, Blue Origin's New Glenn, and United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rockets to build a low-cost, scalable dispenser system to deploy the satellites," the release added.

The agreements will drive innovation and job creation across the space industry, supporting thousands of suppliers and highly skilled jobs in 49 states across the United States and 13 countries in Europe, according to the release.