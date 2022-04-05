UrduPoint.com

Arianespace, Blue Origin, ULA To Provide 83 Rockets For Kuiper Comsat Program - Amazon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Arianespace, Blue Origin, ULA to Provide 83 Rockets for Kuiper Comsat Program - Amazon

Arianespace, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA) will construct and provide at least 83 rockets to launch thousands of mini-communications satellites for Project Kuiper, Amazon announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Arianespace, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA) will construct and provide at least 83 rockets to launch thousands of mini-communications satellites for Project Kuiper, Amazon announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Amazon today announced agreements with Arianespace, Blue Origin and United Launch Alliance (ULA) to provide heavy-lift launch services for Project Kuiper, Amazon's initiative to increase global broadband access using a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO)," the release said.

The contracts total up to 83 launches over a five-year period that would provide capacity for Amazon to deploy the majority of its 3,236-satellites in what amounts to be the largest commercial procurement of launch vehicles in history, the release said.

"(The) launches (are) planned to use Arianespace's Ariane 6, Blue Origin's New Glenn, and United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rockets to build a low-cost, scalable dispenser system to deploy the satellites," the release added.

The agreements will drive innovation and job creation across the space industry, supporting thousands of suppliers and highly skilled jobs in 49 states across the United States and 13 countries in Europe, according to the release.

Related Topics

Europe Vehicles Job Leo Alliance United States Industry Jobs Satellites

Recent Stories

Moldova Wants to Cooperate With Germany Against Fa ..

Moldova Wants to Cooperate With Germany Against Fake News - Government

5 minutes ago
 Twitters Asks Governments to Remove Media Featurin ..

Twitters Asks Governments to Remove Media Featuring Prisoners of War - Statement

5 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Urges Them to ..

China Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Urges Them to Continue - Envoy

5 minutes ago
 CPEIC new OPD to go functional in first week of M ..

CPEIC new OPD to go functional in first week of May: ED

5 minutes ago
 SSP distributes Ramazan,Eid gifts among police per ..

SSP distributes Ramazan,Eid gifts among police personnel

9 minutes ago
 US Senate to Begin Debate on Nomination of Ketanji ..

US Senate to Begin Debate on Nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Cour ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.