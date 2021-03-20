UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arianespace Chief Says Soyuz Launches Foster Partnership With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Arianespace Chief Says Soyuz Launches Foster Partnership With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Stephane Israel, the CEO of the Paris-based European aerospace company Arianespace, said on Saturday that launches using Russia's Soyuz carrier rockets greatly contributed to space cooperation.

"Soyuz [provides] very good partnership with Russia. We conduct launches with the Russian carrier rockets from [French] Guiana as well as from Russia. Next week we will carry out another launch," Israel told the France Inter radio broadcaster.

A Soyuz launch vehicle is expected to take 36 OneWeb satellites to orbit on March 25.

The contract between Arianespace and OneWeb for 21 launches using Soyuz carrier rockets from the Baikonur, Vostochny and Kuru spaceports was signed in June 2015.

In September 2020, OneWeb announced that the number of scheduled Soyuz launches had been reduced to 19. Four have already been completed: two from Baikonur, one from Vostochny, and one from Kuru, A total of 110 satellites were launched into orbit.

OneWeb is set to start providing commercial satellite communications services in late 2021 and to deploy a 648-satellite constellation by the end of 2022. This will ensure broadband internet access to users from around the globe, thanks to full coverage of the Earth's surface.

Related Topics

Internet Israel Russia France Company Vehicle March June September 2015 2020 From Satellites

Recent Stories

RTA awards contract for operation and maintenance ..

36 minutes ago

Motorway Gang-rape case: Court sentences both accu ..

1 hour ago

Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about he ..

2 hours ago

Police to control crime for protection of masses, ..

2 hours ago

787 people above 60 vaccinated against coronavirus ..

2 hours ago

DC Lahore Muddasir Riaz Malik visits Rang Mahal, S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.