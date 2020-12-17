Arianespace Postpones Launch of Carrier Rocket Ariane 6 to 2022 Over Pandemic - CEO

Paris-based European aerospace company Arianespace has postponed the launch of the Аriane 6 carrier rocket from 2020 to 2022 over the coronavirus pandemic, Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel told the RTL broadcaster on Thursda

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Paris-based European aerospace company Arianespace has postponed the launch of the Аriane 6 carrier rocket from 2020 to 2022 over the coronavirus pandemic, Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel told the RTL broadcaster on Thursday.

"Against the backdrop of the pandemic, [the launch of] Ariane 6 falls behind the schedule, which is normal for large industrial programs.

Ariane 6 will be launched in 2022," Israel said.

According to the CEO, after Ariane 6 is ready, European countries should cooperate to find an economic model for using the carrier rocket.

Since the European Union does not possess crewed spacecraft, it has to use Russian or US space vehicles. The development of Ariane 6 is Europe's attempt to keep up with the space-faring nations and initiate its own manned spaceflight program.