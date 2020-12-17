UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arianespace Postpones Launch Of Carrier Rocket Ariane 6 To 2022 Over Pandemic - CEO

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:40 PM

Arianespace Postpones Launch of Carrier Rocket Ariane 6 to 2022 Over Pandemic - CEO

Paris-based European aerospace company Arianespace has postponed the launch of the Аriane 6 carrier rocket from 2020 to 2022 over the coronavirus pandemic, Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel told the RTL broadcaster on Thursda

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Paris-based European aerospace company Arianespace has postponed the launch of the Аriane 6 carrier rocket from 2020 to 2022 over the coronavirus pandemic, Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel told the RTL broadcaster on Thursday.

"Against the backdrop of the pandemic, [the launch of] Ariane 6 falls behind the schedule, which is normal for large industrial programs.

Ariane 6 will be launched in 2022," Israel said.

According to the CEO, after Ariane 6 is ready, European countries should cooperate to find an economic model for using the carrier rocket.

Since the European Union does not possess crewed spacecraft, it has to use Russian or US space vehicles. The development of Ariane 6 is Europe's attempt to keep up with the space-faring nations and initiate its own manned spaceflight program.

Related Topics

Israel Russia Europe European Union Company Vehicles 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ufone, PTCL CEO Rashid Khan dies of Covid-19

13 minutes ago

New Car Sales in EU Drop by 25% in 2020 Due to COV ..

16 seconds ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin Starts His Annual ..

18 seconds ago

Russian Interior Ministry Confirms 2 Men Neutraliz ..

19 seconds ago

Tokyo hospitals overwhelmed as virus cases hit new ..

17 minutes ago

Two smuggled Indonesian orangutans fly home from T ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.