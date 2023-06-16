UrduPoint.com

Arianespace Says Postponed Last Launch Of Ariane 5 Launch Vehicle Over Malfunction

Published June 16, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The last launch of the European launch vehicle Ariane 5 has been postponed due to a malfunction, French operating company Arianespace said Thursday.

"It has come to light that there is a risk to the redundancy of a critical function on the Ariane 5.

Consistent with safety requirements, Arianespace has decided to postpone the roll-out of the #VA261 launch vehicle," the company tweeted, adding that "analyses are underway to determine a new launch date."

Arianespace noted that the launcher and its satellites were "in the final assembly building in stable and safe conditions."

The 117th launch was expected to mark the end of the launch vehicle's 27-year service. The Ariane 5 was expected to put German experimental satellite Heinrich-Hertz-Satellit and French military communications satellite Syracuse 4B into orbit.

