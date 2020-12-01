(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The US state of Arizona certified on Monday Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's win in the 2020 US presidential election and awarded him its 11 electoral votes.

"These signed and sealed documents now constitute the official canvass results of the November 3, 2020 general election," Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said.