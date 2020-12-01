UrduPoint.com
Arizona Certifies Biden's Election Victory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The US state of Arizona certified on Monday Democratic nominee Joe Biden's win in the 2020 US presidential election and awarded him its 11 electoral votes.

"These signed and sealed documents now constitute the official canvass results of the November 3, 2020 general election," Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said.

She signed papers together with Governor Doug Ducey, Attorney General Mark Brnovich and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel.

Hobbs praised the elections in Arizona as "easily the smoothest and... most secure" in the state's history and dismissed all claims to the contrary as "unfounded."

"We do elections well here in Arizona," Ducey said.

US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is holding public hearings in Arizona on Monday, alleging numerous electoral irregularities and urging state lawmakers to step in and overrule the certification.

The Republican incumbent continues to dispute the validity of the election and refuses to concede, though he authorized to initiate a formal transition to his Democratic rival.

Every US media outlet projected Biden the winner of the November 3 US presidential election no later than four days after it was held. Although Trump has refused to concede, he has agreed to allow the transition process to begin. Trump's only long-shot hope was to block vote certification and have courts overturn the outcome in a handful of battleground states. However, officials have now confirmed the vote in four of the largest battleground states the Trump campaign contested, thereby making it mathematically impossible to reverse the outcome of the election.

