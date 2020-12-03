UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arizona County Agrees To Expand Ballot Review As Result Of Trump Lawsuit - Board

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:10 AM

Arizona County Agrees to Expand Ballot Review as Result of Trump Lawsuit - Board

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) County election officials in the US state of Arizona said they agreed to expand a review of duplicated ballots as a result of a lawsuit brought by the Trump campaign over alleged irregularities.

The move comes a day after the state certified the results and awarded Democratic nominee Joe Biden Arizona's 11 electoral votes.

Biden beat Trump by more than 10,400 votes, less than one percent of total ballots cast.

"The [Maricopa County] Board of Supervisors directed the County Attorney to offer to expand the duplicated ballot review by up to 2,500 ballots," the board said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the county examined 100 randomly selected ballots and 100 signatures on mail-in ballot affidavit envelopes per a judge's order, the release added. Republican officials said three irregularities were found among the 100.

Related Topics

Election Trump

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

7 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

7 hours ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

7 hours ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

6 hours ago

US Space Force Clears Upgraded Missile Warning Sat ..

6 hours ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.