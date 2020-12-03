Arizona County Agrees to Expand Ballot Review as Result of Trump Lawsuit - Board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) County election officials in the US state of Arizona said they agreed to expand a review of duplicated ballots as a result of a lawsuit brought by the Trump campaign over alleged irregularities.

The move comes a day after the state certified the results and awarded Democratic nominee Joe Biden Arizona's 11 electoral votes.

Biden beat Trump by more than 10,400 votes, less than one percent of total ballots cast.

"The [Maricopa County] Board of Supervisors directed the County Attorney to offer to expand the duplicated ballot review by up to 2,500 ballots," the board said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the county examined 100 randomly selected ballots and 100 signatures on mail-in ballot affidavit envelopes per a judge's order, the release added. Republican officials said three irregularities were found among the 100.