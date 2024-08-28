Open Menu

Arizona Election Official Confronts Lies, 'bullies'

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Arizona election official confronts lies, 'bullies'

Phoenix, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) When Stephen Richer first campaigned to run elections in Arizona's largest county, the Republican official never expected to receive death threats for simply correcting misinformation about voting.

"All of it's beyond what I bargained for," Richer said in an interview with AFP at the high-security Maricopa County election center in Phoenix.

"I think three people have been arrested for things that they've said to me. We've had police outside of our house.

People will get into your face at an event and start spitting on you and pushing you."

Now, ahead of the November 5 presidential election pitting Kamala Harris against Donald Trump, the 39-year-old Richer is bracing for another onslaught of disinformation and harassment.

He has even taken the extraordinary step of suing Republican US Senate candidate Kari Lake, who has repeatedly claimed he mishandled the 2022 governor's race that she lost.

Related Topics

Election Senate Police Governor Trump Phoenix November Event All Race

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

6 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

6 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

6 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

6 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

6 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

6 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

6 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

6 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

6 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

6 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

6 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

7 hours ago

More Stories From World