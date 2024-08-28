Arizona Election Official Confronts Lies, 'bullies'
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Phoenix, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) When Stephen Richer first campaigned to run elections in Arizona's largest county, the Republican official never expected to receive death threats for simply correcting misinformation about voting.
"All of it's beyond what I bargained for," Richer said in an interview with AFP at the high-security Maricopa County election center in Phoenix.
"I think three people have been arrested for things that they've said to me. We've had police outside of our house.
People will get into your face at an event and start spitting on you and pushing you."
Now, ahead of the November 5 presidential election pitting Kamala Harris against Donald Trump, the 39-year-old Richer is bracing for another onslaught of disinformation and harassment.
He has even taken the extraordinary step of suing Republican US Senate candidate Kari Lake, who has repeatedly claimed he mishandled the 2022 governor's race that she lost.
