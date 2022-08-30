Arizona Governor Launches 3-Day Visit to Taiwan - Taipei

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is leading a delegation on a three-day visit to Taiwan beginning Tuesday, the island's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

"During his visit to Taiwan, Governor Ducey will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jau-shieh, participate in the American business Opportunity Day event co-sponsored by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Foreign Trade Development Association, and meet with semiconductor industry and university representatives to deepen cooperation and exchange in high tech and related industries," the press release said.

The release noted that Taiwan had more than 100 companies that had invested in Arizona, primarily in semiconductors, aerospace, electronic components, computer equipment, and related services.

Ducey is the second US governor to visit Taiwan this month, and his trip comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the self-governed island in early August.

