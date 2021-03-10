UrduPoint.com
Arizona, Montana Sue To Block US Gov't. Rule Limiting Arrests Of Illegal Migrants

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 02:20 AM

Arizona, Montana Sue to Block US Gov't. Rule Limiting Arrests of Illegal Migrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The US states of Arizona and Montana have partnered in a lawsuit to block the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from implementing a policy that limits the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from performing its duties like arresting illegal immigrants, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said in a press release.

"Arizona and Montana are also now challenging the 'Interim Guidance' issued by the Acting Director of ICE on February 18, 2021, which tries to supersede the original Memorandum but does not substantively change the policy to pause nearly all deportations of those who entered the country before November 1, 2020," the release said on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges that the new DHS policy was implemented without providing notice to Arizona and Montana, a violation of each State's Memorandum of Understanding with the department, the release said.

The current legal battle is part of the Arizona Attorney General's February 3 lawsuit challenging DHS over what is says is a dangerous immigration policy that halted nearly all deportations for 100 days. However, the policy was meanwhile blocked last month by a Federal judge in the state of Texas.

