Arizona Reimposes Part of COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Rise in New Cases - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The governor of the US state of Arizona has reimposed some coronavirus-related restrictions in the light of a new sharp COVID-19 increase of daily infections in the state.

"Effective at 8:00 p.m. tonight[Monday], we are instituting a month-long pause on the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing rentals ... Effective today, organized events of more than 50 people are prohibited. Arizonans should celebrate the 4th of July responsibly this weekend, including by staying home, avoiding larger gatherings, and wearing a mask if you do go out," Doug Ducey said on Twitter.

The beginning of the school year has been delayed until August 17, but distance learning can begin earlier.

The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona has risen sharply after the state authorities decided to remove most of the restrictions. The daily number of new cases was about 1,000 on June 15, but spiked to some 3,000 new cases in the last four days.

A number of most populous US states, such as Florida and Texas, have partly returned to the coronavirus-related restrictions amid sharp increases in new cases.