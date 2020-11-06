Arizona State Secretary Says Worried About Safety of Staff Involved in Votes Counting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she is worried about the safety of staff involved in the US presidential election vote counting amid reported protests around centers.

"We're worried, primarily about the safety of the staff involved," Hobbs said in an interview with CNN.

Hobbs confirmed reports that some protesters in Phoenix on Wednesday showed up carrying rifles and weapons.

Some media outlets have called Arizona for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, while Trump's campaign stated the president would overtake the state once all votes are counted.