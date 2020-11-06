UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arizona State Secretary Says Worried About Safety Of Staff Involved In Votes Counting

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 03:20 AM

Arizona State Secretary Says Worried About Safety of Staff Involved in Votes Counting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she is worried about the safety of staff involved in the US presidential election vote counting amid reported protests around centers.

"We're worried, primarily about the safety of the staff involved," Hobbs said in an interview with CNN.

Hobbs confirmed reports that some protesters in Phoenix on Wednesday showed up carrying rifles and weapons.

Some media outlets have called Arizona for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, while Trump's campaign stated the president would overtake the state once all votes are counted.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Hobbs Phoenix Media All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ahmad Al Sabah co-chair UAE-Ku ..

3 hours ago

Johnson appeals for unity as England enters new lo ..

3 hours ago

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

4 hours ago

In Biden's hometown, supporters, journalists play ..

3 hours ago

Coalition forces destroys bomb-laden UAV Launched ..

4 hours ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.