Arkansas Becomes 1st US State to Ban Gender Transition Procedures for Trans Youth

Arkansas has become the first US state to outlaw gender-affirming hormone treatment and sex-reassignment surgeries for transgender youth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Arkansas has become the first US state to outlaw gender-affirming hormone treatment and sex-reassignment surgeries for transgender youth.

On Monday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed an anti-transgender health care bill that would have banned gender-affirming procedures for trans people under age 18.

"With a vote of 72-25, the House voted to override the Governor's veto of HB1570 on Tuesday. HB1570 prohibits healthcare professionals from providing gender transition procedures to any individual under 18 years of age," the Arkansas House of Representatives said in a press release.

The override also passed through Senate 25 to 8 votes.

In March, Hutchinson signed a law banning transgender girls and women from competing in sports teams.