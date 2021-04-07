UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arkansas Becomes 1st US State To Ban Gender Transition Procedures For Trans Youth

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:45 PM

Arkansas Becomes 1st US State to Ban Gender Transition Procedures for Trans Youth

Arkansas has become the first US state to outlaw gender-affirming hormone treatment and sex-reassignment surgeries for transgender youth

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Arkansas has become the first US state to outlaw gender-affirming hormone treatment and sex-reassignment surgeries for transgender youth.

On Monday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed an anti-transgender health care bill that would have banned gender-affirming procedures for trans people under age 18.

"With a vote of 72-25, the House voted to override the Governor's veto of HB1570 on Tuesday. HB1570 prohibits healthcare professionals from providing gender transition procedures to any individual under 18 years of age," the Arkansas House of Representatives said in a press release.

The override also passed through Senate 25 to 8 votes.

In March, Hutchinson signed a law banning transgender girls and women from competing in sports teams.

Related Topics

Senate Governor Sports Vote Hutchinson March Women From

Recent Stories

Fakhar Zaman scores century in 3rd ODI against Sou ..

10 minutes ago

Covid vaccination continues in Arts Council of Pak ..

13 minutes ago

168 Kanal state land retrieved in Taunsa Sharif

2 minutes ago

Peoples' problems to be resolved at earliest: ADC

2 minutes ago

Over 500,000 people given first COVID-19 vaccine s ..

2 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Confirms Participation i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.