Arkansas Sees Largest Single-Day Spike In COVID-19 Cases Since Pandemic Began - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Arkansas Sees Largest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases Since Pandemic Began - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The US state of Arkansas has reported the largest increase in novel coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, Governor Asa Hutchinson said during a press conference.

"We have increased 731 cases in the last 24 hours and yes that's the largest increase we've had in community cases and total cases since this pandemic began," Hutchinson said on Friday.

Overall, Arkansas has 11,547 novel coronavirus cases, Hutchinson added.

Earlier this week, the number of cases in the United States exceeded 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

