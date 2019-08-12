Arkhangelsk Region Blast Victims Recommended for Posthumous State Awards - Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Employees of the Russian Federal Nuclear Center - All-Russian Research Institute of Experimental Physics (RFNC-VNIIEF) who were killed in an explosion during a rocket engine test at a training ground in the Arkhangelsk Region will be recommended for posthumous state awards, the Rosatom state corporation said.

On Saturday, Rosatom said that five of its employees died in the Thursday explosion that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in Arkhangelsk Region.

"Valentin Kostyukov [RFNC-VNIIEF director] said that the deceased experts would be recommended for posthumous state awards," Rosatom said in a statement.

Rosatom has also released the list of the victims.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that there had been no emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere following the explosion, adding that the radiation background was normal.