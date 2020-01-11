UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arlene Foster Appointed N.Ireland First Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Arlene Foster appointed N.Ireland First Minister

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster was on Saturday appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister after the province's assembly reconvened after three-years of political deadlock

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster was on Saturday appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister after the province's assembly reconvened after three-years of political deadlock.

Foster said she was "deeply humbled" to fill the role, while Republican Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill was chosen as her deputy in a new executive formed after a deal was struck on Friday to break the impasse.

Related Topics

Assembly Ireland

Recent Stories

Shehbaz  Sharif says support to amendment in Army ..

9 minutes ago

Iraq Prime Minister tells Kurdish leaders he does ..

3 minutes ago

Saeedul Hassan Shah condemns suicide attack in Que ..

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.9 Quake Strikes Near Puerto Rico - USG ..

3 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawa ..

3 minutes ago

Sherpao denounces Quetta blast

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.