Arlene Foster appointed N.Ireland First Minister

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster was on Saturday appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister after the province's assembly reconvened after three-years of political deadlock.

Foster said she was "deeply humbled" to fill the role, while Republican Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill was chosen as her deputy in a new executive formed after a deal was struck on Friday to break the impasse.