Arlington Police Say 4 Injured In Texas High School Shooting, Gunman Identified

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:20 PM

The Arlington Police Department said on Wednesday that four people have been wounded in the shooting at Timberview High School, but the suspect has been identified and is currently on the run

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Arlington Police Department said on Wednesday that four people have been wounded in the shooting at Timberview High school, but the suspect has been identified and is currently on the run.

"I can tell you that there were four victims: one was minor injuries who refused treatment, three individuals were taken to the hospital," Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said during a press conference. "We do have a suspect, who's identified."

Kolbye said the the person of interest is Timothy George Simpkins, a black male 18 years of age.

"We have a car that he is currently driving, we believe he is driving is a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger... we currently have multiple agencies, including the US Marshals task force that is looking for this individual," he said.

