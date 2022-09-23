UrduPoint.com

Armament Demonstrations Envisaged By New START Are Now Suspended - Roscosmos

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Armament Demonstrations Envisaged by New START Are Now Suspended - Roscosmos

Demonstrations of weapons under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) are currently suspended, Roscosmos ordered the demonstration of the Sarmat rocket to the US inspection as part of the fulfillment of its obligations, in case the demonstrations are resumed, the state corporation told reporters

Earlier, a document was posted on the public procurement portal, according to which Russia will show the latest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile to a US group of inspectors before February 20, 2024.

Earlier, a document was posted on the public procurement portal, according to which Russia will show the latest Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile to a US group of inspectors before February 20, 2024.

"As part of the 2010 Treaty between Russia and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive arms, mutual demonstrations of new types of weapons are envisaged. Currently, inspection activities, including demonstrations, have been suspended," the statement says.

"Procurement procedures are carried out by the Russian side in order to fulfill its obligations to ensure inspection activities under the contract in the event of their renewal," it said.

