Armaments Directors Of Ukraine Contact Group States To Meet On September 28 - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 11:07 PM

The national armaments directors from more than 50 countries that are members of the Contact Group on Ukraine will meet in Brussels on September 28 to discuss ways to ramp up military capabilities production, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Bill LaPlante said on Friday

"I will be chairing a meeting of the national armaments directors to discuss how the global defense industrial base can continue to support Ukraine in the near, mid and long term. This special session on industrial production will be conducted under the auspices of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which includes more than 50 countries," LaPlante said during a press briefing.

LaPlante added that the meeting will take place in Brussels on September 28 and the intention is to "invite the national armaments directors of all the Contact Group."

