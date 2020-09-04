UrduPoint.com
Armed Assailants Kill 23 People In Separate Attacks In Western Nigeria - Reports

Fri 04th September 2020

At least 23 people were killed in two attacks by members of armed gangs in Nigeria's western state of Niger, the Lagos-based Vanguard newspaper reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) At least 23 people were killed in two attacks by members of armed gangs in Nigeria's western state of Niger, the Lagos-based Vanguard newspaper reported on Friday.

According to Vanguard, over 100 armed bandits entered the town of Kagara on motorcycles on Wednesday and started shooting indiscriminately.

The thieves robbed a bank and killed six people during the attack.

In a separate incident, more than 100 bandits massacred 17 people in the village of Dukku.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the Niger state, Adamu Usman, said that six bandits were also killed by the police during a confrontation in Kagara.

The local authorities in the state called on residents to remain calm and requested assistance from the Nigerian military.

