Armed Attack At Mexico Car Race Leaves Ten Dead - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Armed Attack at Mexico Car Race Leaves Ten Dead - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) At least ten people were killed and nine others were injured in an armed attack that took place during a car race in the Mexican state of Baja California, the Milenio newspaper reports.

Armed individuals opened fire at a group of car race participants in Ensenada, Baja California, on Saturday, leaving at least ten dead and nine injured, the newspaper said, citing local authorities.

The attack reportedly took place in front of a convenience store where the race drivers had parked. A gray van drove up to the store and unknown individuals opened fire from the vehicle.

