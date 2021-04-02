Armed Attack in Eastern Mali Kills 3 Soldiers, Injures 5 Others - Source

Three soldiers were killed and five others were injured in a Friday armed attack on a unit of the Malian army in the country's eastern region of Tinku, a military source told Sputnik

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Three soldiers were killed and five others were injured in a Friday armed attack on a unit of the Malian army in the country's eastern region of Tinku, a military source told Sputnik.

"Three soldiers were killed and five others were injured, according to preliminary data on the attack, which targeted a Malian army's unit," the source said, specifying that attackers seized weapons and ammunition.

The Malian military has issued no statement on the incident so far.