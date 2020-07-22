UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Attack In Nigeria's North Leaves 10 People Killed, Scores Injured - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 01:50 AM

Armed Attack in Nigeria's North Leaves 10 People Killed, Scores Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Ten people were killed and numerous others injured as a result of a gun attack in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, Chinese media reported on Tuesday, citing own sources.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the attack was carried out by armed gunmen in the Gora Gan village of Kaduna's Zango-Kataf area.

There was reportedly a 7-year-old child among those killed.

Citing Isaac Ango-Makama, the local vice chairman of the Nigerian Christian Association, the news agency said several houses were burnt during the attack.

No armed group has by this point claimed the responsibility for the attack, but such attacks on villages are typical of an insurgency waged by the Boko Haram militant group.

For more than a decade, Boko Haram has been leading violent warfare targeting civilians in pursuit of eliminating the Western system of education and establish Sharia law in Nigeria. In 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Education Russia China Kaduna Nigeria 2015 Christian Media

Recent Stories

ADEK issues private school re-opening guidelines

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Austrian Chancellor review bila ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock markets gain AED8.7 bn

1 hour ago

Etisalat Group reports AED4.6 bn consolidated net ..

2 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns public against ci ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity participates ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.