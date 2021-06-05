Armed Attack in Northern Burkina Faso Claims 11 Lives - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) At least 11 people were killed in an armed attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the source, unknown gunmen ambushed the village in the morning, storming houses, and fled the scene a few minutes later.

The country's military deployed reinforcements to the area, the source added.

Besides the 11 deaths, several other people sustained injures, according to the source. Official data on the number of victims have not yet been released.

The Western African nation is situated in the Sahel region, notorious for being the hotspot for terrorist activities and banditry.