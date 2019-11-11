Armed Attack in Northern Egypt Leaves at Least 3 Killed - Reports

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) At least two policemen and one civilian were killed during an armed attack when an unknown man opened fire in Egypt 's northern province of Qalyubia on Sunday evening, the middle East news Agency reported on Monday, citing its security source.

"An unknown person opened fire on two officers and a citizen who was with them in an agricultural area in the Kafr al-Hassafa village," the source said.

According to the source, the perpetrator managed to escape.