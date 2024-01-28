Open Menu

Armed Attack On Italian Church In Istanbul, One Dead: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul, one dead: minister

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Assailants launched an armed attack on an Italian church in Istanbul during a religious ceremony on Sunday, leaving one person dead, Turkey's interior minister said.

The attack occurred at around 11:40 (0840 GMT) in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and was carried out by two masked men, Ali Yerlikaya said on social media.

He added that an investigation had been launched.

The minister said an individual identified as C.T. -- who was among those attending Sunday's service -- had died after the armed attack.

"We strongly condemn this vile attack," Yerlikaya said.

