Armed Clash Among Afghan Provincial Council Members Leaves 5 Injured - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 04:25 PM

At least five people were injured on Friday in the Afghan province of Herat as a result of an armed clash that broke out among the members of the local provincial council, media reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) At least five people were injured on Friday in the Afghan province of Herat as a result of an armed clash that broke out among the members of the local provincial council, media reported.

According to Khaama Press Agency, the gunfight took place between the armed men of Herat provincial council chief Kamran Alizai and another member of the council Ghulam Habib Hashimi.

The armed clash took place following a verbal brawl between these two men, the publication said citing sources.

Abdul Ahad Walizada, the spokesman for Herat police, said that the fighting erupted at around 12:00 p.m. (08:30 GMT). He said that at least three bodyguards had been injured.

Walizada told Sputnik that the governor of Herat visited the council's building as part of investigation into the incident.

No official comments have been provided so far.

